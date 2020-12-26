UrduPoint.com
15 Smoke Emitting Vehicles Challaned

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police and Environment teams in joint action against smoke emitting vehicles imposed fine amounting to Rs 10,700 to 15 vehicles under anti-smog measures.

According to official sources here on Saturday, the teams checked fitness of different vehicles including loader vans, motorcycles, loader Mazda vans, buses, rickshaws, coasters etc and imposed fine on 15 smoke emitting vehicles.

The team warned strictly three transporters for repairing the vehicles.

