15 Smoke Emitting Vehicles Fined

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The teams of Environment Protection Department along with city traffic police imposed fine on drivers of 15 smoke emitting vehicles.

Assistant Director Environment Arif Mahmood said here Wednesday that teams checked 61 vehicles on various roads of the city and imposed Rs 11,200 as fine on 15 drivers.

He said the teams also distributed pamphlets among citizens about preventive measures and hazardous effects of smog. He said that wearing face mask and eye glasses were mandatoryfor motorists, especially motorcyclists for their safety against smog.

