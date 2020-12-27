15 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The teams of Environment Protection Department, along with the city traffic police, imposed fine on drivers of 15 smoke-emitting vehicles.

Assistant Director Environment Arif Mahmood said here Sunday that teams checked vehicles on various roads of the city and imposed Rs 10,700 fine on 15 drivers.

He said the teams also warned drivers of three vehicles besides distributing pamphlets among citizens about preventive measures and hazardous effects of smog.

He said that wearing face-mask and eye glasses were mandatory for motorists, especially motorcyclists for their safety against smog.