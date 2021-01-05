15 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police imposed Rs 9,500 fine on 15 smoke-emitting vehicles here on Tuesday.

In a joint action taken by the traffic police and the environment protection department, the teams checked the fitness of vehicles on different roads and imposed fine on transporters, whose vehicles were emitting smoke.

They included loader vans, motorcycles, Mazda loader trucks, buses, rickshaws and coasters.

The team also warned several other transporters to get repair their vehicles otherwise ready to face legal action.