15 Smoke Emitting Vehicles Impounded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

15 smoke emitting vehicles impounded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration has impounded 15 smoke emitting vehicles for causing environmental pollution and smog during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir, the district Regional Transport Authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog. The team visited different areas of the district and checked various commercial vehicles.

The RTA team impounded 15 smoke emitting vehicles, arrested three drivers, imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on owners of the vehicles over violations and registered six cases against violators of smog act.

The DC directed the officers concerned to take stern action against farmers involved in burning the remains of crops and brick kilns using old technology instead of latest zigzag technology.

He directed the Environment Department to form special teams for checking of industrial units causing environmental pollution.

