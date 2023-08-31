Open Menu

15 Smoke Emitting Vehicles Impounded

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 08:55 PM

The district administration has impounded 15 smoke emitting vehicles and issued challans to many others for causing environmental pollution and smog during a special operation launched across the district in the ongoing month

This was said by Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sanaullah while briefing the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi during a meeting held on Thursday to review arrangements for preventing smog.

The Secretary RTA informed that a total of Rs 156,000 fine has also been imposed on violators while the crackdown was continued on a daily basis.

Assistant Director Environment Abdul Rauf said that the department was taking practical steps to control environmental pollution while equipment for pollution control was being installed at all sugar mills.

DC Salman Khan Lodhi stressed the need to create awareness among the masses regarding smog and preventive measures. He directed officers concerned to launch operations in rural areas against the farmers involved in burning the remaining crops. He said that sugar mills would not be allowed to operate without the installation of pollution control equipment.

