15 stolen motorcycles recovered, two member gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have booked a gang involved in the motorcycle theft and recovered 15 stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as gang leaders Yusuf and Shahid.

Rata Amral police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

The arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished, SP Rawal said that the crackdown against organized and dynamic gangs will be continued without any discrimination.