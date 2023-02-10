UrduPoint.com

15 Stranded Pakistani Students Being Repatriated From Turkiye

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 11:39 PM

As many as 15 Pakistani students, who were stranded in different cities of the Turkiye after the earthquake, will return to the country on Friday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 15 Pakistani students, who were stranded in different cities of the Turkiye after the earthquake, will return to the country on Friday night.

They are being repatriated on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a news release.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Turkiye has made concerted efforts in this regard.

