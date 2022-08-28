UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

15 students complete internship program with police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 15 students of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) completed their internship with Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and were educated about traffic rules and road safety measures.

ITP is acquainting citizens and students about traffic rules through various programs.

Following one of such programs, a batch of CUST students completed their internship with ICTP spanning 65-hour and they were educated about traffic rules, road safety measures and functioning of various departments.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, the SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that efforts were underway to promote friendly policing in the city.

He said that young generation was our asset and their cooperation as well as responsible attitude was crucial for safe road environment in the city.

The concluding ceremony was attended by Director CUST Naeem Ullah Khan, officials from education wing of traffic police and others.

SSP (Traffic) distributed certificates among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fellows and family members about road safety tips. He also presented shield to Director CUST Naeem Ullah Khan and hoped that disciplinary traffic system could be ensured through cooperation of young generation.

In the end, SSP (Traffic) said that those completing such programs with the traffic police were brand ambassadors entrusted with the task to cooperate in ensuring safe road environment in the city. He hoped that such internship programs would inculcate friendly police ecology and to make young persons more responsible to achieve various tasks including secure road environment.

