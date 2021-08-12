UrduPoint.com

15 Students Qualify Diploma Of Islamic Banking From BZU

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as fifteen students have qualified for diploma in Islamic banking from Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Islamic Research Centre.

The university will offer M.Phil in such program at the Islamic center very soon.

Speaking during the certificates distribution ceremony, BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi said that network of Islamic banking was much vast in both in East and West.

He stated that Islamic Research Centre had brought good name to varsity by offering the diploma adding that it opened up ways and means for legitimate (Halal) business to the Muslims.

Earlier, Director Islamic Research Centre, Dr Altf Langrial shed light on the activities being carried out in the center.

