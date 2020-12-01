15 students tested corona positive in Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Fifteen students of two government schools in district Tank have been tested positive to coronavirus infection, said a notification issued by DHO office on Tuesday.

The notification signed by District Health Officer Tank, Dr.

Ihsan Bettani stated that 15 new corona cases have been reported among students by Public Health Lab DI Khan in which 11 cases were reported from Government Higher Secondary school Gomal Bazar and four cases from Government High School Tajori.

The DHO recommended for closure of both the schools, disinfection spray and micro smart lockdown in the houses from where the cases reported.