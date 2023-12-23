15 suffer burn injuries in Quetta

At least 15 people, children and women among them received burn injuries in three separate incidents of gas leak in the provincial capital Quetta and its suburbs

The mishap of gas leakage occurred in Eastern Bypass, Nawan Kali and Kuchlak, a suburb of Quetta, the hospital sources said. As per hospital and Edhi sources, a gas explosion in a house located in the eastern bypass area of the city left a man, his wife and 5 children burnt while 4 people of the Nawan Kili suffered burn injuries after a gas leak caused a huge explosion.

Similarly, a total of 4 persons including a husband and wife got injured in a blast caused by the gas leak in the Kuchlak area.

The injured were shifted to the burn ward of Civil Hospital.

With the onset of winter, such incidents of gas explosion rise on an alarming scale putting a question mark on the prolonged hours of gas load shedding and low gas pressure by the Sui Southern Gas Company.

Exorbitant and unjustified over-billing and low gas pressure are the grave issues confronted by the people of Quetta and other parts of the province during the winter.

