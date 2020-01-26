15 suspects arrested

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::District police and Elite Force in a joint search operation conducted in the Ilam and Pir Baba areas against criminals and arrested 15 suspected persons.

According to the details,The police while acting on the directives of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid carried out search operation and arrested 15 suspects.

The police recovers arms and ammunition from their possession and started probe.