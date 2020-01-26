UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Suspects Arrested

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

15 suspects arrested

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::District police and Elite Force in a joint search operation conducted in the Ilam and Pir Baba areas against criminals and arrested 15 suspected persons.

According to the details,The police while acting on the directives of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid carried out search operation and arrested 15 suspects.

The police recovers arms and ammunition from their possession and started probe.

Related Topics

Police Ilam Criminals From

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

27 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

1 hour ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.