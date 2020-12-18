UrduPoint.com
15 Suspects Arrested In Search, Strike Operation

Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Police in search and strike operation on Friday arrested 15 suspects and seized weapons, drugs from their possession.

The operation headed by DSP Headquarters Ijaz Khan including SHO Jhangekkhel Police Station, Afzal Khan , personnel of women police and intelligence agencies personnel took part in the search and strike operation.

The six-hour long operation was carried out early morning on basis of intelligence information against possible hideouts of absconders and criminals.

Police seized weapons including Kalashnikovs, repeaters, pistols, hundreds of rounds of cartridges, seven chargers and six kilograms hashish.

Police transferred all arrested to Jhangekkhel police station for further investigation and registration of cases.

