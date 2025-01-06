15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Police search operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation in the Shahzad Town police station jurisdiction, aimed at enhancing security in the Federal capital, on Monday.

An official told APP that under the supervision of SP Rural zone search and combing operations were conducted in various areas of the Shahzad Town police station by Islamabad Police including CTD and lady police teams and other law enforcement departments.

He said during the search operation, 66 suspicious individuals, 31 houses, hotels, vehicles and motorbikes were thoroughly checked while 15 suspicious individuals were taken to the police station for legal proceedings.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the search and combing operations were conducted to heighten security in the federal capital.

All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas as well, he added.

