Open Menu

15 Suspects Arrested, Weapons And Drugs Seized In Massive Search Operation In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

15 suspects arrested, weapons and drugs seized in massive search operation in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Kohat City Police on Saturday launched a massive search and strike operation at various locations across the city, resulting in the arrest of 15 suspects and the seizure of weapons and drugs.

According to police sources, the operation, led by SHO City Irfan Afridi, involved a heavy contingent of police and elite forces, who raided targeted locations and recovered two pistols, dozens of cartridges, and 2.

160 kg of hashish from the possession of the detained individuals.

The police also verified the details of families living in rented houses and transferred the detainees to the city police station for further investigation.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects, including charges of possessing arms and drugs.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Kohat Afridi From

Recent Stories

Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victo ..

Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory

4 minutes ago
 Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

23 minutes ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

2 hours ago
 Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

5 hours ago
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

22 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan