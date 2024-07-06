15 Suspects Arrested, Weapons And Drugs Seized In Massive Search Operation In Kohat
Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Kohat City Police on Saturday launched a massive search and strike operation at various locations across the city, resulting in the arrest of 15 suspects and the seizure of weapons and drugs.
According to police sources, the operation, led by SHO City Irfan Afridi, involved a heavy contingent of police and elite forces, who raided targeted locations and recovered two pistols, dozens of cartridges, and 2.
160 kg of hashish from the possession of the detained individuals.
The police also verified the details of families living in rented houses and transferred the detainees to the city police station for further investigation.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects, including charges of possessing arms and drugs.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Search and strike operation continues in DI Khan for Muharram10 minutes ago
-
Pakistani delegation visits UK to strengthen academic collaborations20 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Housing visits Gawalmandi area to inspect cleanliness work of Nullah Lai20 minutes ago
-
Murree to have status of district soon. Azma Bukhari20 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains, windstorms bring relief from heatwave in Mirpur20 minutes ago
-
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched23 minutes ago
-
Camp setup for blood donation for Thalassemia Hospital30 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to a baby in Rescue 1122's ambulance60 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in three operations60 minutes ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
62 Farmers Facilitation Centres established in key cotton areas to boost productivity: Iftikhar Saho ..1 hour ago
-
Fire engulfs hotel in Quetta1 hour ago