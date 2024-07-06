15 suspects arrested, weapons and drugs seized in massive search operation in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Kohat City Police on Saturday launched a massive search and strike operation at various locations across the city, resulting in the arrest of 15 suspects and the seizure of weapons and drugs.

According to police sources, the operation, led by SHO City Irfan Afridi, involved a heavy contingent of police and elite forces, who raided targeted locations and recovered two pistols, dozens of cartridges, and 2.

160 kg of hashish from the possession of the detained individuals.

The police also verified the details of families living in rented houses and transferred the detainees to the city police station for further investigation.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects, including charges of possessing arms and drugs.

