15 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Kohat police have apprehended 15 suspects including a proclaimed offender along with three facilitators in a series of search operations conducted in remote areas of the district.

According to police, the well-coordinated action, led by the SHO of Gumbat Police Station, Irfan Afridi involved a heavy contingent of police and elite forces.

During the search operations, the authorities were able to recover two pistols with ammunition from the possession of the detained individuals.

All the apprehended suspects have been transferred to the Gumbat Police Station for further investigation and cases have been registered against them.

