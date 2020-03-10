15 suspects held; arms, drugs recovered in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 15 suspects in search and strike operation and recovered huge cache of arms and drugs.

According to police spokesman the operations were carried out in areas of Muhammad Zai, Naway Kalay and in Oblen Afghan refugee camp.

The police recovered two AK-47, five pistols, ten chargers, dozens of cartridges and 2500 gram Cannabis from the possession of arrested suspects.

The search and strike operation was lead by DSP Bashir Dad and SHO Irfan Khan, while heavy contingent of police and elite force, ladies police and bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs participated in the operations.

All the suspects including Afghan national were being interrogated in Cantt police station.