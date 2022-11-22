15 suspects held, illegal weapons recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The police have arrested fifteen accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, within the limits of different police stations of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that District Police Officer (DPO), Bahawalpur, Abadat Nisar had directed the officials concerned to take necessary action against the criminal mafia to maintain law and order in the district.

"Police teams have conducted search operations also setup checking pickets at entry and exit points of the district and in different areas lying within police stations limits.

The police recovered unlicensed weapons from the possession of the accused including nine pistols, two revolvers, three rifles and one gun. The police teams of ten police stations took action against criminal mafia including Uch Sharif, Baghdadul Jadid, Cant, Hasilpur (Sadar), Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur (Sadar), Hasilpur (City), Derawar, Yazman (City) and Dhor Kot.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.