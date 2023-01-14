UrduPoint.com

15 Suspects Held In Combing Operation

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

15 suspects held in combing operation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 15 suspects during a combing operation in Daska city on Friday late night.

On the direction of District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the police under the supervision of SP Investigation Salman Liaqat conducted a crackdown and arrested the suspects.

The police from Daska Sadr and City, Bombanwala, Motra, Satrah, Police lines and elite force teams took part in the combing operation.

Talking to the media, SP Investigation said that Sialkot district would be purged of thescourge of drugs and the police would deal with law breakers with iron hands.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Sialkot Daska Media From

Recent Stories

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: ..

Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: Masood

1 hour ago
 FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meetin ..

FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos

1 hour ago
 LHC fixes for hearing on Jan 16 plea seeking detai ..

LHC fixes for hearing on Jan 16 plea seeking details of Thoshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Incoming COP28 President-Designate calls for COP o ..

Incoming COP28 President-Designate calls for COP of Action, COP For All to deliv ..

2 hours ago
 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum kicks off in ..

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.