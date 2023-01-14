15 suspects held in combing operation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 15 suspects during a combing operation in Daska city on Friday late night.

On the direction of District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the police under the supervision of SP Investigation Salman Liaqat conducted a crackdown and arrested the suspects.

The police from Daska Sadr and City, Bombanwala, Motra, Satrah, Police lines and elite force teams took part in the combing operation.

Talking to the media, SP Investigation said that Sialkot district would be purged of thescourge of drugs and the police would deal with law breakers with iron hands.