15 suspects nabbed in Hangu

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : The police of City police station arrested 15 suspected persons and initiated further investigation from them here on Friday.

Hangu police spokesman said, 15 suspected people were arrested during a search a strike operation carried out in the vicinity of City police station.

He said weapons of different bore and narcotics were also recovered from them. Cases have been registered and further investigation was kicked off.