15 Tableeghi Jamat members leave quarantine after recovery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) ::Fifteen members of Tableeghi Jamat have left the Labour Complex Quarantine in Multan after posting full recovery from the novel coronavirus.

Total 130 Tableeghi Jamat members were lodged at the Multan quarantine and 115 of them had already left after regaining health and remaining fifteen left on Tuesday, an official news release said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan saw them off.

Sixty two persons who reached Multan from other countries were now lodged in the quarantine.

Meanwhile, another flight from Tanzania carrying 124 more Pakistanis landed at Multan International airport on Tuesday.

ADCG Qamar Uz Zaman Qaisarani received the passengers and shifted 101 of them to quarantine centres, 20 in hotels and remaining three were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.