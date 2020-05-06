UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Tableeghi Jamat Members Leave Quarantine After Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

15 Tableeghi Jamat members leave quarantine after recovery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) ::Fifteen members of Tableeghi Jamat have left the Labour Complex Quarantine in Multan after posting full recovery from the novel coronavirus.

Total 130 Tableeghi Jamat members were lodged at the Multan quarantine and 115 of them had already left after regaining health and remaining fifteen left on Tuesday, an official news release said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan saw them off.

Sixty two persons who reached Multan from other countries were now lodged in the quarantine.

Meanwhile, another flight from Tanzania carrying 124 more Pakistanis landed at Multan International airport on Tuesday.

ADCG Qamar Uz Zaman Qaisarani received the passengers and shifted 101 of them to quarantine centres, 20 in hotels and remaining three were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

Related Topics

Multan Tanzania From Airport Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

51 minutes ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

51 minutes ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

51 minutes ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

51 minutes ago

India extends ban on visas to foreigners

1 hour ago

Dubai Crown Prince reviews preparations for Emirat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.