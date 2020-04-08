UrduPoint.com
15 Test Positive For Coronavirus In Pindi Bhattian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:37 PM

15 test positive for coronavirus in Pindi Bhattian

Out of 29 suspected coronavirus patients,who were shifted to Pindi Bhattian from the Multan quarantine centre three days ago,15 have tested positive for the virus

JALALPUR BHATTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Out of 29 suspected coronavirus patients,who were shifted to Pindi Bhattian from the Multan quarantine centre three days ago,15 have tested positive for the virus.

District Health Officer Hafizabad Dr Munir Ahmed told APP on Wednesday that the patients belong to Hafizabad city and adjoining rural areas.

Those testing positive were identified as Tanvir Ahmed, Mohammad Abrar, Mohammad Bilal, Shoaib Ali, Karamat Ali, Qasim Ali, Shaukat Ali, Mohammad Zaman, Mohammad Rafaqat, Zafar Iqbal, Waqas Ali, Ali Raza, Nighat Bano, Zaryab Zafar and Sarfraz Ahmed.

He said with the confirmation of new infections, the total number of patients in the district had risen to 20. All these patients had been shifted from Pindi Bhattian quarantine centre to DHQ Hafizabad isolation ward.

