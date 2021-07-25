15 tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 15 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 1,570 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 220 while 20,542 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 32 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 15 at DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 107 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.