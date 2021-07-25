UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 08:30 PM

15 tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 15 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 1,570 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 220 while 20,542 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 32 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 15 at DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 107 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

5 minutes ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

35 minutes ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

50 minutes ago

Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

2 hours ago

FNC delegation to visit Kuwait on Tuesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.