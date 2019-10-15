15 tractor-trolleys challaned for causing pollution

A crackdown has been launched against tractor-trolleys which are causing environmental pollution during transportation of remains of slaughtered chicken and construction material

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) A crackdown has been launched against tractor-trolleys which are causing environmental pollution during transportation of remains of slaughtered chicken and construction material.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Kamran Bukhari said here on Tuesday that the department had been receiving various complaints against such tractor-trolleys, and a citizen also registered a complaint with Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak at an open court last Friday.

He said that 15 tractor-trolleys were challaned on Tuesday for causing pollution in different parts of the city by the Motor Vehicle Examination Officers of the RTA.