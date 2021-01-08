UrduPoint.com
15 Transporters Fined

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police issued tickets worth Rs 10,000 to 15 transporters under anti-smog measures.

The official sources on Friday said that joint teams of the traffic police and environment department checked vehicles, including buses, trucks,cars, rickshaws, coasters and motorcycles,on different roads.

The teams imposed fine on transporters and warned several others too.

