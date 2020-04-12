15 tube well connections disconnected over non payment of dues

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has disconnected 15 connections of tube wells over non payment of pending dues.

According to MEPCO spokesman Jamshaid Niazi, a team led by SDO rural subdivision Arifwala Ameer Nawab raided and disconnected electricity connections of 15 tube well consumers over non payment of Rs 922, 283 dues.

The team also removed transformers and seized electricity installations into its custody while recovered Rs 236, 844 from ten running defaulters. The team also removed meters of six chronic defaulters.

APP /sak