15 UET alumni qualify in CSS 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :At least 15 graduates from the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore have taken the field by qualifying the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations this year.

A UET spokesperson said here on Monday that every year almost a double-figure number of students from the UET Lahore qualify for the CSS. According to the result announced by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) this year, 12 male and 3 female graduates from the UET Lahore qualified and were allocated seats in different public sectors of Pakistan, which was indeed a great honour for the UET Lahore, she added.

The university also published a report on the success of the UET graduates, which confirmed that four graduates of the university qualified for Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), two for Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), one in Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS), three for Postal Group, one each in the postal services, information group, Foreign Services, Customs services and Military Land & Cantonment.

Similarly, the success rate of female students in the CSS had been increasing for the last few years. The UET graduates made the university proud by securing remarkable success in the CSS exams. Nazish Shahzadi, Samra Nazir and Naila Nazar set an example of women empowerment by passing the exams, she added.