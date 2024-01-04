Open Menu

15 Units Of Tarbela Dam Closed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 05:38 PM

15 units of Tarbela Dam closed

Power shortages are on the rise due to the closure of 15 production units after the reduction in water release from Tarbela Dam reported on Thursday

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Power shortages are on the rise due to the closure of 15 production units after the reduction in water release from Tarbela Dam reported on Thursday.

According to the Public Relations Department of Tarbela Dam, it has been reported that only two units are currently operational, producing 271 megawatts of electricity, leading to an increase in load shedding.

The closure of the majority of the power plant's production units has sparked concern about increased load shedding in the region.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Electricity Water Dam From

Recent Stories

Ten arrested in crackdown, 15 kg hashish seized

Ten arrested in crackdown, 15 kg hashish seized

4 minutes ago
 PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of S ..

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

4 minutes ago
 DC formally inaugurate polio eradication campaign ..

DC formally inaugurate polio eradication campaign in Khyber

4 minutes ago
 Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed force says 'US strike' kill ..

Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed force says 'US strike' kills senior commander

4 minutes ago
 Traffic police create awareness about driving in f ..

Traffic police create awareness about driving in fog

4 minutes ago
 HEC directed to make public names of 18 suspended ..

HEC directed to make public names of 18 suspended health educational Institution ..

3 minutes ago
SCN asks caretaker CM KP to take notice of ruthles ..

SCN asks caretaker CM KP to take notice of ruthless deforestation in winter seas ..

3 minutes ago
 Winter brings boom to fish trade in Khyber Pakhtun ..

Winter brings boom to fish trade in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

3 minutes ago
 Railways CEO unveils 'Premium Lounge' dining car

Railways CEO unveils 'Premium Lounge' dining car

3 minutes ago
 LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alter ..

LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alternative treatment

32 minutes ago
 Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals ..

Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals challenging acceptance / reje ..

36 minutes ago
 IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts ..

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts sentenced under NAB ordinance

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan