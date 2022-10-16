15 vehicles challaned

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) ::Regional Transport Authority (RTA) challaned 15 smoke emitting vehicles in the district.

During the ongoing special campaign, a team of RTA led by Secretary Muzaffar Hayat and accompanied by traffic police checked more than 70 big vehicles including truckson various highways and imposed heavy fines on 15 vehicles for spewing smoke.

The teams also impounded two vehicles and parked them at police stations.