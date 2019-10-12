15 vehicles challaned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fifteen vehicles were challaned for violating traffic rules in various parts of the city on Saturday.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) secretary Farooq Aziz along with traffic police raided various routes and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

The team found two drivers for driving vehicles without documents and 13 others for violating traffic rules.