15 Vehicles Challaned

Fifteen vehicles were challaned for violating traffic rules in various parts of the city on Saturday.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Fifteen vehicles were challaned for violating traffic rules in various parts of the city on Saturday.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) secretary Farooq Aziz along with traffic police raided various routes and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

The team found two drivers for driving vehicles without documents and 13 others for violating traffic rules.

More Stories From Pakistan

