15 vehicles challaned for overloading

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat issued challans to the owners of 15 vehicles for overloading and not having fitness certificate.

According to local administration spokesperson here on Tuesday,Secretary RTA and his team checked 75 vehicles on various highways and imposed a fine amounting to Rs15,500 to 15 vehicles for over loading,while the owners of seven vehicles were made mandatory to provide fitness certificate after getting checked by computerized inspection center.