15 Vehicles Fined For Ignoring COVID-19 SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Sunday imposed fine on 15 passenger vehicles for ignoring SOPs (standard operating procedures) regarding coronavirus.

District Regional Transport Authority Secretary Hina Rehman, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, set up pickets at different areas in the city and inspected passenger vehicles.

She fined Rs 15,000 on 15 vehicles for ignoring COVID-19 SOPs. Similarly, she impounded two vehicles on violation of recommended fares.

