15 Vehicles Impounded During General Hold Up In Multan

Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:05 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Multan impounded 15 vehicles over incomplete documents and token short during a general hold up here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Director Excise Multan Abdullah Khan, the excise department teams led by Inspector Ahsan Khan Sadozai, Inspector Malik Abdul Majeed Nandla, Inspector Muhammad Niaz Dhilon and Inspector Rehan Farooq Jaat, launched a general hold up at five different places of the city.

The excise teams impounded 15 vehicles over incomplete documents, token short and applied for vehicles. The teams also challaned 100 vehicles and imposed fine over different violations.

The general hold up was started from 9 am to 4 pm.

The excise department teams recovered token money and fine of Rs 350,000 during the general hold up.

