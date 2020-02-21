15 vehicles impounded in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The district transport department in a crackdown against installation of gas cylinders in public transport, impounded 15 passenger vehicles and issued challan to 23 violators besides imposing fine of Rs 27500.

A team headed by Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain, checked 85 vehicles on various roads and took action over installation of substandard CNG/LPG cylinders.

Secretary RTA warned various other vehicles' owners to remove substandard CNG/LPG cylinders otherwise their vehicles would be impounded.

