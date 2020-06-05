UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Vehicles Impounded Over Violations Of SoP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:09 PM

15 vehicles impounded over violations of SoP

District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 15 passenger vehicles over violations of SoPs regarding coronavirus here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 15 passenger vehicles over violations of SoPs regarding coronavirus here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the district regional transport authority under the supervision of secretary RTA Ahmed Raza launched a crack down against passenger vehicles at Vehari and Bahawalpur road.

The RTA team impounded 15 passenger vehicles for not applying precautionary measures against coronavirus while imposed fine of Rs 15,000 on four other vehicles.

Secretary RTA Ahmed Raza said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk. He said that violators of coronavirus SoPs would be treated with iron hands.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Road RTA Bahawalpur Vehari Ahmed Raza Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB withdraws service notices

12 minutes ago

Realme’s next launch will be its First AIOT laun ..

17 minutes ago

142 Kashmiris martyred during 10 months of militar ..

1 minute ago

Current account deficit brings down to $ 3-6 bln: ..

1 minute ago

Fuel Spill in Russia's Norilsk Contained, 200 Tonn ..

1 minute ago

Algerian Gov't Develops Plan to Gradually Lift COV ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.