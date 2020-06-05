15 vehicles impounded over violations of SoP

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 15 passenger vehicles over violations of SoPs regarding coronavirus here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the district regional transport authority under the supervision of secretary RTA Ahmed Raza launched a crack down against passenger vehicles at Vehari and Bahawalpur road.

The RTA team impounded 15 passenger vehicles for not applying precautionary measures against coronavirus while imposed fine of Rs 15,000 on four other vehicles.

Secretary RTA Ahmed Raza said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk. He said that violators of coronavirus SoPs would be treated with iron hands.