UrduPoint.com

15 Workers Injured As Bus Overturns

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 12:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Fifteen workers of a textile unit were injured when a bus they were travelling in overturned on Makuana-Khurrianwala bypass on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred when a bus of Bismillah textile mills situated near Khurrianwala was overtaking a tractor trolley.

Ten of the injured were rushed to DHQ hospital while 5 others were provided first aid on the spot by the rescue team.

The injured were identified as Asad, Umar Hayat, Awais, Ajmal, Imran,Tanveer, Ashiq, Wasif, Shahzaib, Shabbir, Qasim, Ali Raza, Nasir,Ali Raza and Atif. They all belong to tehsil Jarranwala.

