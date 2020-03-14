UrduPoint.com
15-year-old Boy Electrocuted In Hafizabad

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:29 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :A 15-year-old boy in Sukheke was electrocuted when the kite he was flying with a thin wire fell on overhead high voltage wires.

According to police sources, Zain Ali s/o of Zakaullah wasflying kite which fell on the cable as a result of which he receivedserious shocks and died.

