15-year-old Girl Abducted From Taxila

Published November 14, 2022

15-year-old girl abducted from Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :A teen-age girl was abducted by man from Pind Nowsheri in the limits of Taxila Police station on Monday.

The victim's father reported to Police that a man of same village by blackmailing and threatening had abducted his 15-year-old daughter and shifted her to unknown location.

Taxila Police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

