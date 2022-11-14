15-year-old Girl Abducted From Taxila
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :A teen-age girl was abducted by man from Pind Nowsheri in the limits of Taxila Police station on Monday.
The victim's father reported to Police that a man of same village by blackmailing and threatening had abducted his 15-year-old daughter and shifted her to unknown location.
Taxila Police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.