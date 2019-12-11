UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15-year-old Girl Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:08 PM

15-year-old girl commits suicide in Faisalabad

A 15-year-old girl committed suicide after jumping into a canal upon non-cooperation by police

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) A 15-year-old girl committed suicide after jumping into a canal upon non-cooperation by police.The victim was allegedly sexually abused.A case was registered in Chakri police station but Police didn't do any type of cooperation.

The victim was the student of Matric and she was in sever state of agony upon the incident happened with her.Upon lack of co-operation by police in the case she committed suicide after jumping into a canal.Body of the victim could not be found despite passage of 10 hours.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Student Suicide

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation employs AI tech to attract ..

24 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco listed on Tadawul

24 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price up 9 cents to settle at $6 ..

24 minutes ago

Zardari granted bail on medical grounds in two NAB ..

4 minutes ago

Zardari is hunter, he will now hunt "khillari": Bi ..

57 seconds ago

Supreme Court (SC) dismisses review petition agai ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.