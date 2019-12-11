15-year-old girl commits suicide in Faisalabad

A 15-year-old girl committed suicide after jumping into a canal upon non-cooperation by police

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) A 15-year-old girl committed suicide after jumping into a canal upon non-cooperation by police.The victim was allegedly sexually abused.A case was registered in Chakri police station but Police didn't do any type of cooperation.

The victim was the student of Matric and she was in sever state of agony upon the incident happened with her.Upon lack of co-operation by police in the case she committed suicide after jumping into a canal.Body of the victim could not be found despite passage of 10 hours.