15-year old Saad Asad of AJK to address Global Teens Peace Summit-2020

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :A 15-year old Kashmir-origin Pakistani Muhammad Saad Asad and another country-fellow Haris Ahmed (16) has been selected as speaker among 32 speakers from across the world to adress Global Teens Peace Summit scheduled to be held on June 13 and 14,2020 in Male, capital of Maldives, under the aegis of Global Peace Institute.

The summit was being organized by the Global Peace Institute virtually due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the organizers, Haris and Asad will talk about how they could use tourism and sports as a tool to spread peace globally.

They said the Teen Peace Summit was an opportunity to elaborate the real prevailing situation and how youngsters have suffered due to the pandemic.

Saad Asad, the student of a Mirpur branch of a private-sector chain school, told APP in an interview here on Friday that their selection was not only a great honour for them but also a great pride for the country and the entire Pakistani nation.

Apart from the 32 young speakers from across the world, another 69 have been selected as attendees, he underlined adding that amongst them were Pakistanis Hiba Iqbal and Alishba Hamim.

Muhammad Saad Asad, the son of an Income Tax Officer Central board of Revenue (CBR) of AJK Government Mian Assad Ullah, currently doing the AS-Levels.

He secured distinction in Pakistan Studies in IGCSEs and had straight As overall besides securing numerous medals in competitions such as IKLC and IBIC in acknowledgement of his outstanding academic skills.

He is currently working on a research paper on internet Shutdowns under the guidance of Professor Ted Perlmutter from Columbia University as part of his Pioneer Academics program.

Saad Asad said underlined that along with some of my peers from places like China, have started 'Project Rekindle' where the participants use to ink articles besides producing programs on videos on a variety of academic topics.

"I operate the website for this project which can be viewed at 123lancer.com along with writing contributing articles", he said adding that he was so happy and feels pride for having been picked up as one of the two Pakistani nationals amongst total of 32-world-wide speakers at the scheduled two-day Global Teens Peace Summit commencing from Saturday June 13 this year.