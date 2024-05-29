15 Years Of Injustice; Global Community Called Upon To Investigate Shopian Tragedy
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Justice continues to elude families of Shopian double rape and murder victims despite the passage of fifteen years.
According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service on the 15th anniversary of Shopian rape and double murder incident on Wednesday, the victims Aasiya and Neelofar were abducted, raped and subsequently killed by the men in uniform in Shopian and their bodies were found from a nullah on the intervening night of 29th and 30th May 2009.
The harrowing incident, where the victims were abducted, raped, and subsequently killed by men in uniform in Shopian, serves as a grim reminder of the brutalities inflicted by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
This tragic event stands as a testament to the institutionalized and structured violence that India perpetuates in the region. The report highlights the use of harassment, torture, and rape of Kashmiri women as tools to suppress the legitimate demand for a plebiscite. Shockingly, it reveals that since 1990, there have been 11,263 reported cases of rape, gang-rape, disgrace, and molestation by Indian troops, paramilitary, and police personnel in IIOJK.
