15 years old girl abducted, assaulted in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) A teenage girl was abducted and assaulted for 8 days in the limits of Attock Saddar Police Station, police sources said. The victim’s mother Nagina Bibi has reported to the Police that she works as a housemaid in Kamra Cantonment.

Murad Ali- who lives near her house abducted her 15 years old daughter in her absence on the pretext of contracting marriage with her and kept in illegal confinement for 8 days and continuously raped her.

Later the accused left her daughter in her house. Police after a medical examination which has confirmed the rape arrested him after the registration of a case.