15 Years On, Call To Probe Shopian Double Rape And Murder By Global Body

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 06:44 PM

15 years on, call to probe Shopian double rape and murder by global body

Justice continues to elude families of Shopian double rape and murder victims despite the passage of fifteen years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Justice continues to elude families of Shopian double rape and murder victims despite the passage of fifteen years.

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service on the 15th anniversary of Shopian rape and double murder incident, the victims Aasiya and Neelofar were abducted, raped and subsequently killed by the men in uniform in Shopian and their bodies were found from a nullah on the intervening night of 29th and 30th May 2009.

The harrowing incident, where the victims were abducted, raped, and subsequently killed by men in uniform in Shopian, serves as a grim reminder of the brutalities inflicted by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This tragic event stands as a testament to the institutionalized and structured violence that India perpetuates in the region. The report highlights the use of harassment, torture, and rape of Kashmiri women as tools to suppress the legitimate demand for a plebiscite.

Shockingly, it reveals that since 1990, there have been 11,263 reported cases of rape, gang-rape, disgrace, and molestation by Indian troops, paramilitary, and police personnel in IIOJK.

The victim’s family, having lost faith in Indian institutions, seeks justice from independent international forums.

They adamantly demand a probe by an impartial international agency into the Shopian incident, expressing their lack of trust in investigations initiated by the occupation authorities, which they view as mere smokescreens to shield the perpetrators.

APHC leaders including Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, and Fahreeda Behanji, pay tribute to Aasiya and Neelofar, emphasizing the profound impact of the Shopian double rape and murder tragedy on the collective conscience of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They stress that this tragedy has deeply affected the Kashmir Valley and cannot be overlooked in any manner.

