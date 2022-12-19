UrduPoint.com

150 Acre FWMC Land Retrieved

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 09:01 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Nauman Ali has retrieved 150 acres land of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) from 'Qabza Mafia' in Jaranwala.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Monday that FWMC had 150 acres land left for dumping waste material in Jaranwala but the 'Qabza Mafia' grabbed this land which had the market value of Rs.

450 million. Receiving complaint, AC Jaranwala Nauman Ali along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Bilal Feroz Joya launched operation against land grabbers and retrieved 150 acres land from Qabza Mafia. During operation, heavy machinery was used to demolish structures of land grabbers which they raised illegally on the occupied land, spokesman added.

