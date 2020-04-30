150 arrested in crackdown on profiteers in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar has arrested 150 persons in crackdown on profiteers from different localities of the district, said a news release issued here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 150 persons in crackdown on profiteers from different localities of the district, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman Ali Shah visited bazaars at Bacha Khan Chowk, Pajgi Road, Hassan Ghari and other localities and took several persons into custody over profiteering and violation of lockdown.

Other officers including Assistant Commissioners (AC) and Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also carried inspection in the areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 155 persons for profiteering, lack of official price likes and violation of lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed traders and shopkeepers of the district for the implementation of the guidelines of the government and closure of their shops before 4:00 p.m.

He has also appealed the people for restriction of their movement to their houses and extension of support to administration in the prevention of coronavirus.In case of violation stern action would be taken against them.