150 Bags Of Fertilisers Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2023 | 07:00 PM

150 bags of fertilisers seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The Agriculture (Extension) Department has seized 150 bags of fertilizers without brand name from a godown of a dealer.

A spokesman for the department said here on Sunday that Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood conducted raid in Chak No 257-RB and recovered 150 bags of fertilizers worth Rs 800,000 from the godown of a dealer.

The fertilizer bags were without any brand name; therefore the dealer was directed to produce sale registration certificate. However, he failed to produce the required documents. Later on, he was directed to produce the sale registration certificate within a couple of days; otherwise, his shop and godown would be sealed, he added.

