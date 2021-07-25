UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

150 Cops Deployed At Poling Stations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

150 cops deployed at poling stations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :One hundred and fifty police personnel were deployed in and around poling stations established for casting vote in Bahawalpur for Azad Kashmir elections.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the Election Commission has established four poling stations for Kashmiris living in the area for which strict security arrangements have been ensured.

"Following the directions received from Inspector General Police, Punjab and the Election Commission, the District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran issued orders for deployment of 150 police officials and cops in and around the poling stations," he said.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Bahawalpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

13 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

13 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.