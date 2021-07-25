150 cops deployed at poling stations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :One hundred and fifty police personnel were deployed in and around poling stations established for casting vote in Bahawalpur for Azad Kashmir elections.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the Election Commission has established four poling stations for Kashmiris living in the area for which strict security arrangements have been ensured.

"Following the directions received from Inspector General Police, Punjab and the Election Commission, the District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran issued orders for deployment of 150 police officials and cops in and around the poling stations," he said.