150 Discounted Shops Set Up In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:52 PM

Discounted shops have been set up for providing high quality essential commodities to people on cheap rates on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Discounted shops have been set up for providing high quality essential commodities to people on cheap rates on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, as many as 150 Insaaf mobile Shops have been set up in the district.

Fruits, vegetables and other items would be available at these shops at prices lower than market.

The shops were meant to facilitate people in Ramzan.

